PTI will get clear majority in AJK polls: Farrukh hopes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would get clear majority in the upcoming elections of Azad Jammu and Kashmir's (AJK).

In a tweet, he said according to Gallup survey, (a leading research and consultancy firm in Pakistan) PTI would emerge victorious in AJK polls.

He said the 'Abu bachao' [save father] campaign of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) vice-president Maryam Nawaz would face worst defeat in the AJK elections.

The people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has recognized the impersonators [PML-N leaders] who never dared to speak out against Modi's oppressive and cruel measuresin Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.