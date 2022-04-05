UrduPoint.com

PTI Will Issue Tickets To Qualified, Loyal Candidates For Next Elections: Kiani

Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2022 | 10:08 PM

PTI will issue tickets to qualified, loyal candidates for next elections: Kiani

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Additional Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani Tuesday said that the party's parliamentary board decided to issue party tickets only qualified and loyal candidates for the next general elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Central Additional Secretary General Aamer Mehmood Kiani Tuesday said that the party's parliamentary board decided to issue party tickets only qualified and loyal candidates for the next general elections.

Kiani said this in his video message following the Board meeting.

He also particularly conveyed the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is also party chairman.

He said that the board made it clear that party tickets would be issued to party loyalists and patriots as well as those who stood with and contributed in the party's struggle.

He expressed his hope that Prime Minister Imran Khan will make Pakistan a great country.

"Today the real faces of external and internal traitors have come before the people" he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister

Recent Stories

US, Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Person ..

US, Russian Crew on Space Station Had Warm, Personal, Professional Ties - Vande ..

9 seconds ago
 CPO pays visit to city areas, reviews security arr ..

CPO pays visit to city areas, reviews security arrangements

11 seconds ago
 FIEDMC plans to hold investment conference in Amer ..

FIEDMC plans to hold investment conference in America: Zafar Iqbal Sarwar

13 seconds ago
 US Sentences Senior Oil Executive to 3 Years for S ..

US Sentences Senior Oil Executive to 3 Years for Securities Fraud Scheme - DOJ

15 seconds ago
 Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fa ..

Moldova Wants to Cooperate With Germany Against Fake News - Government

6 minutes ago
 Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featurin ..

Twitters Asks Governments to Remove Media Featuring Prisoners of War - Statement

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.