PTI will make Pakistan strong: Shakir Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :President, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf (PTI), Khairpur chapter, Syed Shakir Hussain Shah on Wednesday said PTI-led government will make Pakistan strong and prosperous.

Pakistan is facing many challenges including internal and external.

In these circumstances, Pakistan cannot afford opposition's politics of anarchy and chaos. All political parties must focus on public relief.

While talking to several delegation at Insaf House Khairpur, Shah said that the PTI government would complete its constitutional term.

He said the situation in the country also requires concerted efforts to resolve public issues. It