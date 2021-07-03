PTI will not allow anyone to jeopardize national interests: Shahbaz Gill

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, Saturday, said that PTI government was committed to safeguard the national interests and nobody would be allowed to jeopardize the sovereignty of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication, Shahbaz Gill, Saturday, said that PTI government was committed to safeguard the national interests and nobody would be allowed to jeopardize the sovereignty of Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference along with opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Aadil Shaikh here, Shahbaz Gill said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accompanied with his cronies was heading to Washington to broker a deal.

He alleged that Bilawal wanted to become prime minister at any cost even if he had to compromise the national interests but PTI would resist any such move and would not let it happen.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan made it clear that Pakistan would not let its land to be used for protection of foreign interests, PPP perceived it a right time to present themselves as facilitators of foreign powers as they did in the past, he observed.

"Former US secretary of state Condoleeza Rice in her book revealed that she initiated and facilitated a deal between Pervaiz Musharaf and Benazir Bhutto for protection of US interests," Gill said adding that Zardari approved drone attacks and it was evident from the fact that during his regime 344 drone attacks were carried out in Pakistan's territory while in Musharaf regime number of drone attack was 13 and during tenure of PML-N 61 drone attacks were occurred.

"PPP leadership was only serving their vested interests but we will strongly resist any such deal to take place and will not let anyone bargain on national interests," he maintained.

He said that PM Imran Khan was against the drone attacks and in a recent interview he clearly refuted to handover airbase to foreign power with eloquent expression of 'absolutely not'.

Pakistan rendered enormous sacrifices in war against terrorism and over 70 thousand citizens including our brave soldiers embraced martyrdom, he said adding that Imran Khan made it clear on floor of the house that Pakistan was partner in peace but not in conflict.

"We are followers of the last prophet Muhammad s.a.w, we follow His preaching of peace and tranquility and we don't believe in aggression," Gill further added.

Shahbaz Gill condemned the act of not allowing the opposition leader in Sindh Assembly to speak on floor of the house while PTI's provincial assembly members were denied entry into the assembly building during the budget session to bulldoze the parliamentary process.

"It was totally unacceptable and reaction in the regard was shown at the federal level," he said and added that PPP had denied opposition of representation in parliamentary committees as well.

Answering to a question SAPM informed that in last two month, federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry worked day and night to ensure payment of arrears to journalists and media workers as government had issued around 700 million to media houses now they should pay outstanding salaries and other arrears to journalists and revised the salaries which were reduced due to coronavirus.

Replying to another question, Gill said that only Khursheed Shah was in custody while Asif Zardari, Murad Shah, Dr Asim and many others were free to live luxury life. PTI leaders were facing NAB references as well, and if Sindh government had evidence against Haleem Shaikh they should share the same with media, Shahbaz said.

"If Murad Shah government don't like Haleem Shaikh they could use police, anti corruption and other departments to get him arrested," he said adding that they were ready to face all such allegations in the courts.

On a question about governor rule in Sindh SAPM, said that PTI was a true democratic party that believes in principles of justice, humanity and national self esteem. "PTI was against any undemocratic move as we want to promote and strengthen democratic values and system in the country.

On another question, Shahbaz Gill said that it was not possible to deduct or reduces funds from NFC as it would cause mass agitation by the affected province. Federal government did not reduced share of Sindh but amount embezzled was recovered, he added.

Murad Shah wanted cash but federal government was not going to issue funds as those were stolen so federal government would execute federally funded projects. He indicated that provincial audit department had pointed out corruption of over Rs. 2000 billion in Sindh.

PPP government must stop depriving the people of Sindh from their fundamental rights and basic facilities, he said noting that the province had received over Rs. 8900 billion from federal government but utilization of such a mammoth amount was invisible in the province.

Health cards had been issued in other provinces while federal government would soon issue the health cards to the people of Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir but people of Sindh were suffering and denied of health cards only because of policies of PPP, Gill said.

He said that PTI was delivering in Punjab and billion of rupees were allocated in provincial budget for development and welfare of people as funds were earmarked in the current budget for upgrading 27000 Primary schools to middle schools, 80,000 billion were allocated for health cards while 12 new universities and 12 new hospitals would be established in the province.

Responding to a query, he said that PTI does not believe in political point scoring on illness or deaths. It was PPP that politicize even deaths, he said adding that PPP only observe the death anniversaries while birth anniversary of Benazir Bhutto passed unnoticed.