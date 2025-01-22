PTI Will Not Participate In Talks With Govt Until Formation Of Judicial Commission
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 22, 2025 | 07:58 PM
PTI’s negotiation committee member Omar Ayub stated that the party has decided to abstain from the fourth round of talks
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2025) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday announced that it would not participate in the fourth round of talks with the government’s committee if the judicial commission was not formed to investigate May 9 and November 24 protests.
Speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail, PTI’s negotiation committee member Omar Ayub stated that the party has decided to abstain from the fourth round of talks.
He emphasized that the establishment of a judicial commission is essential before proceeding further, and PTI would not participate in the negotiations until the commission is formed.
He further added that PTI’s founder has given clear instructions that without the formation of a judicial commission, negotiations would be futile; therefore, the party will not sit with the government in the fourth round of talks.
Govt forms sub-committee to address PTI's demands
On the other hand, the Federal government negotiation committee member Irfan Siddiqui stated that no final decision was made yet regarding the formation of the judicial commission. He added that the fourth joint meeting with PTI's negotiation team is scheduled for January 28.
It may be mentioned here that three rounds of negotiations had already taken place between the government and PTI.
In the previous session, the PTI had submitted its demands in written form.
