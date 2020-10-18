PTI will not show aggression to opposition: Fazal Hakeem Khan

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman DDAC Swat Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai Sunday said that real asset of PTI Government is the people of Pakistan for whom the government is making all efforts to make their life easier.

Responding to opposition's agitation, he said that the alliance has become a brand of corruption in the eyes of people and because of this the whole national politics is being discredited.

The job of the opposition is to just make a noise, he said while expressing these views with a delegation met him in his Hujra in Makan Bagh, Mingora, Swat.

In a meeting Hakeem directed to address issues of the people in their areas on war footings.

He said that he is solving the problems of the people as personal and as many areas that need development work, in time steps have been taken. "I will not allow anyone to interfere and I am always present to serve the people," he concluded.