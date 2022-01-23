PTI will return to masses successfully in 2023: FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would return to people successfully in 2023.

Addressing a public gathering here in union council 17 of NA 156, Qureshi stated that Pakistan was near bankruptcy when PTI had assumed power in 2018. He said that PTI government had to take some difficult decisions to deal tough circumstances. The government sought help from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirate and China to save country from bankruptcy.

Qureshi recalled that the country was facing deficit of 20 billion Dollars due to ill-conceived policies of last government of PML-N. Similarly, Expensive power deals were struck during PML-N regime and the whole nation was suffering consequences of the expensive deals.

He, however, added that PTI was aware of masses problem and striving hard for their solution. Who laid foundation for inflation, he questioned and challenged PML-N leadership to let hold open talk on Television.

He said Islamabad High Court has declared Rana Shamim's affidavit and audio tape as fake. PML-N's Qatari letter was also proved to be fake. He said attack on judiciary and other national institutions was PML-N's motto. The forgery of PML-N has been proved everywhere. The people have come to know the true image of both the PPP and PML-N.

Qureshi expressed the commitment that PTI would continue to protect people's rights. PTI fought different challenges including situation emerged soon after Pulwama incident. Pakistan shot down two Indian fighter jets. Similarly, Pakistan successfully handled coronavirus situation in the country. The whole world is acknowledging steps taken by the government of Pakistan to deal with the pandemic, the FM added.

Highlighting Pakistan's role in raising voice on growing trend of Islamophobia and Kashmir issue, the foreign minister stated that the PTI led government awakened the dormant consciences of the world over the ongoing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Qureshi mentioned that Prime Minister Imran Khan also raised awareness on Islamophobia. Today, the whole world was appreciating Pakistan's successful foreign policy.

Pakistan also played role to avoid human crises in Afghanistan, the FM maintained. He added that internal strife in Afghanistan could cause migration of Aghan people towards Pakistan. However, Pakistan performed amicably and situation remained peaceful in Afghanistan.

Qureshi hoped that PTI was very much optimistic for Elections 2023. The people were standing like rock by his party, Qureshi claimed.