UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Will Sweep 2023 Elections With Huge Majority: Ali Zaidi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 01:20 PM

PTI will sweep 2023 elections with huge majority: Ali Zaidi

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Haider Zaidi has said that the Pakistan Tehreek i Insaf (PTI) will sweep the 2023 elections with a huge majority from all over the country including the province of Sindh.

Talking to the media during his visits to Sukkur, Shikarpur and Jacobabad on Monday evening, the Minister said the Prime Minister Imran Khan advocated and highlighted the Kashmir issue better than the previous PML-N and PPP regimes and the world has recognized Imran's stance.

Talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), he said all the opponents of the past have come together to form the Pakistan Dacoit Movement. The alliance comprises those who did nothing for the country but only indulged in corruption to enrich themselves.

He said Nawaz Sharif has now become another Altaf Hussain.

Federal Minister criticized Bilawal Bhutto and Maryam Nawaz as spoiled children who were using the money earned by the corruption of their fathers.

Reply to a question, he said the government was trying to bridge the gap between the federation and Sindh adding that the problems of Sindh were mostly due to 15 years of PPP's misrule.

Currently, the biggest problem in Sindh is that of law and order, which is alarming in Shikarpur.

He said that he had asked IGP Sindh Mushtaq Mehar to take measures to restore peace in Shikarpur district.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Maryam Nawaz Sharif Altaf Hussain Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Sukkur Alliance Jacobabad Shikarpur Mehar Ali Haider Money Media All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Tim Southee becomes 3rd  New Zealand bowler to ge ..

13 minutes ago

CJP summons Sindh Chief Minister over matter of en ..

55 minutes ago

AUS research team receives US patent for novel bre ..

1 hour ago

Federal cabinet to meet today to discuss plan to c ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus kills 63 more people during last 24 ho ..

2 hours ago

China registers 27 new coronavirus infections

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.