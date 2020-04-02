- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- PTI will try to resolve issues of people: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik
PTI Will Try To Resolve Issues Of People: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Leader Tahir Malik
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 04:06 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik has said that the PTI knows about the issues of the people and will try its best to resolve them
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Tahir Malik has said that the PTI knows about the issues of the people and will try its best to resolve them.
He said this during his visit to different areas of the NA-244 and NA-255, said a press release here on Thursday.
On the occasion, PTI leaders Saeed Malook, Hanif Sawati, Qari Tawab and others were also present.
During the visit, Tahir Malik listened to the issues and problems of the people.
He said that the problems of the people would be taken up with the higher authorities.
He said that they would not spare the people in this difficult time and would support them.