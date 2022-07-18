PTI wins 15 seats, PML-N manages four seats in 20 seats in Punjab by-polls

(@Abdulla99267510)

The PTI candidates has won the by-elections from PP-83 Khushab-2, PP-90 Bhakkar-2, PP-97 Faisalabad-1, PP-125 Jhang-2, PP-127 Jhang-4, PP-140 Sheikhupura-6, PP-158 Lahore-15, PP 167 Lahore-24, PP-170 Lahore 27, PP-202 Sahiwal-7, PP-217 Multan-7, PP-224 Lodhran-1, PP-272, Muzaffargarh-5, PP-282 Layyah-3, and PP-288 Dera Ghazi Khan-4.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 18th, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has won 15 seats of Punjab Assembly in by-elections held in 20 Constituencies of the province.

According to unofficial results issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz obtained four seats while one seat was obtained by independent candidate.

PML-N candidates won their four seats from constituencies PP-7 Rawalpindi-2, PP-168 Lahore-25, PP-237 Bahawalnagar-1 and PP-273 Muzaffargarh-6.

The only independent candidate won the seat in by-elections from constituency PP-228 Lodhran-5.