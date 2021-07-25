PTI wins 4, PML-N, PPP one each out of 6 seats

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI) is taking lead towards getting majority to form government in Azad Jammu & Kashmir by getting 4 seats out of six, results announced by Election Commission so for while Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's party (PPP) got one seat each.

Election Commission has announced complete results of 6 seats from refugee Constituencies till 9 pm.

According to results announced, PPP's Amir Abdul Ghafar lone clinched victory from LA 40 Valley I, by getting 2348 votes while his closet rival PTI's candidate Muhammad Saleem Butt could secure only 796 votes and PMLN's candidate Tahir Ali Wani got 501 vote.

In LA 43 Valley 4, PTI's candidate Javed Ahmad But won by securing 774 votes against his opponent PML-N candidate Naseema Wani's 720 votes while two other candidates in this constituency got zero vote.

In LA- 41 Valley 2, PTI candidate Dewan Ghulam Mohiuddin clinched victory by securing 2326 votes against his rival Akram Butt of PMPLN who could secure 741 votes and PPP candidate Shabir Abbas Mir got 166 votes.

In LA- 44 Valley 5, PMLN candidate Ahmad Raza Qadri won the election by securing 2007 votes against his rival candidate Mehr Un Nisa of Muslim Conference who secured 1163 votes while PTI candidate Bashir Ahmad Khan got 540 votes.

In LA 45 Kashmir Valley 6, PTI candidate Abdul Majid Khan retained his seat by securing 1545 votes against his rival independent candidate Abdul Nasir Khan who secured 718 votes while Jamate Islami candidate got 322 votes.

In LA- 38 Jammu 6, PTI candidate Akbar Ibrahim Chaudhary won by securing 12219 votes while PMLN candidate Chaudhary Zeeshan took second position by securing 7325 votes and Rana Sadeeq of Jamate Islami stood third by securing 640 votes.