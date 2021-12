PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf candidate, Sher Alam Khan has clinched Adezai tehsil chairman seat in Buner district by securing 11,505 votes in the local bodies elections.

According to unofficial results, ANP candidate, Shah Jehan stood runner up with 7,897 votes. The percentage of polled out remained 37.22percent.