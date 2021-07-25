UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Wins LA-43 Seat After Nail Biting Contest With PML-N

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 10:00 PM

PTI wins LA-43 seat after nail biting contest with PML-N

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday won Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021 in Legislative Assembly constituency LA-43 Valley-4 after a nail biting contest with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Javed Butt bagged 782 votes while the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Naseema Khatoon was the runner up who got 720 whereas, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Hamza Majeed Bazmi got 208 votes, said the official AJK Election Commission Form-24 result issued here.

There were eight polling stations for casting 2,457 registered votes whereas 1,819 total votes were polled out of which 28 were rejected and 1,791 votes were approved.

As many as eight candidates of various political parties including three independent candidates participated in the AJK Elections 2021.

The voter turnout in the LA-43 was recorded 74% where the polling process went smooth throughout the day where a large number of women, senior citizens and youngsters cast their votes.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Pakistan Peoples Party Women Sunday Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

1 hour ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

2 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

2 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

2 hours ago

Bin Futais scores 70 points on first day of Tokyo ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University becomes member of Global E3 Con ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.