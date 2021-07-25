PTI wins LA-43 seat after nail biting contest with PML-N

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Sunday won Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021 in Legislative Assembly constituency LA-43 Valley-4 after a nail biting contest with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate Javed Butt bagged 782 votes while the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Naseema Khatoon was the runner up who got 720 whereas, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate Hamza Majeed Bazmi got 208 votes, said the official AJK Election Commission Form-24 result issued here.

There were eight polling stations for casting 2,457 registered votes whereas 1,819 total votes were polled out of which 28 were rejected and 1,791 votes were approved.

As many as eight candidates of various political parties including three independent candidates participated in the AJK Elections 2021.

The voter turnout in the LA-43 was recorded 74% where the polling process went smooth throughout the day where a large number of women, senior citizens and youngsters cast their votes.