PTI wins LA-45 Kashmir Velley-VI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Abdul Majeed Khan here Sunday won Legislative Assembly 45 Kashmir Valley-VI seat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to result issued by the Returning Officer, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate bagged 3,138 votes while independent candidate, Abdul Nasir Khan secured 2,063 votes.