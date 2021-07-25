UrduPoint.com
PTI Wins LA-45 Kashmir Velley-VI

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 09:50 PM

PTI wins LA-45 Kashmir Velley-VI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Abdul Majeed Khan here Sunday won Legislative Assembly 45 Kashmir Valley-VI seat in the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Elections 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to result issued by the Returning Officer, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate bagged 3,138 votes while independent candidate, Abdul Nasir Khan secured 2,063 votes.

