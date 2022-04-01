PTI wins Largam Tehsil in Dir Upper

Pakistan Tahrik Insaf candidate, Abdul Latif Khan with 13,778 votes clinched Tehsil Council Largam in Upper Dir district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik Insaf candidate, Abdul Latif Khan with 13,778 votes clinched Tehsil Council Largam in Upper Dir district.

According to provisional consolidated results, Jumat Islami candidate Hanifullah with 8,205 votes stood runner up. The turnout remained 41.05pc.