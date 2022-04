PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Dr Nadeem Khayal Sunday won the by-elections in the constituency of the National Assembly NA-33 Hangu by securing 21,583 votes.

According to unofficial results, Mufti Ubaid of Jamiat Ulema islam stood runner up with 17,153 votes.

The seat was fallen vacant after the death of PTI MNA Khayal Zaman Orakzai.