PTI wins PK-7 Swat by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sunday won PK-7 Swat by-election.

According to unofficial results PTI candidate Fazle Maula got 18042 votes while ANP candidate Hussain Ahmad secured 14665 votes.

The police personnel were deployed in and around the polling stations for ensuring security.

A total of 183,308 people exercised their franchise in the constituency including 102,088 male voters and 81220 female voters.

For the smooth conduct of the election, a total of 124 polling stations were set up including 308 polling booths.

Strict measures were taken to control the security situation during the polling.