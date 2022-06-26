UrduPoint.com

PTI Wins PK-7 Swat By-election

Muhammad Irfan Published June 26, 2022 | 10:40 PM

PTI wins PK-7 Swat by-election

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Sunday won PK-7 Swat by-election.

According to unofficial results PTI candidate Fazle Maula got 18042 votes while ANP candidate Hussain Ahmad secured 14665 votes.

The police personnel were deployed in and around the polling stations for ensuring security.

A total of 183,308 people exercised their franchise in the constituency including 102,088 male voters and 81220 female voters.

For the smooth conduct of the election, a total of 124 polling stations were set up including 308 polling booths.

Strict measures were taken to control the security situation during the polling.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Awami National Party Swat Male Sunday PK-7

Recent Stories

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

Why do I need “RIGHT TO KNOW”?

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2022

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th June 2022

13 hours ago
 PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cit ..

PTI announces to organize rallies in all major cities on Jul 2

22 hours ago
 Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to co ..

Illicit trafficking, drug abuse poses threat to communities: Prime Minister

22 hours ago
 President calls for stronger commitment to address ..

President calls for stronger commitment to address challenge of drug abuse

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.