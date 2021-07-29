PTI wins Sialkot PP-38 by-polls :Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar has won the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot.

In a tweet, he said the election commission has issued an unofficial and unconfirmed count of all 165 polling stations on Form 47.

PTI's Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar was remained on top with 62,657 votes, he added.

Farrukh said the Pakistan Muslim League-N once again faced worst-ever defeat in the by-polls of PP-38.