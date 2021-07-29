UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Wins Sialkot PP-38 By-polls :Farrukh

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

PTI wins Sialkot PP-38 by-polls :Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar has won the by-election of PP-38 Sialkot.

In a tweet, he said the election commission has issued an unofficial and unconfirmed count of all 165 polling stations on Form 47.

PTI's Chaudhry Ahsan Saleem Baryar was remained on top with 62,657 votes, he added.

Farrukh said the Pakistan Muslim League-N once again faced worst-ever defeat in the by-polls of PP-38.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Sialkot Muslim All Top PP-38

Recent Stories

HBL launches WhatsApp Banking Services, powered by ..

34 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi provin ..

1 hour ago

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

2 hours ago

New York City Offers Residents $100 to Get Vaccina ..

56 minutes ago

West Indies 85-5 in T20 reduced to a T9

56 minutes ago

Russia, US Did Not Agree Yet to Discuss Nuclear, N ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.