(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf Candidate, Sharif Khan has won the Chargarzai Buner tehsil seat by securing 8,055 votes in the local bodies elections.

According to unofficial results, independent candidate, Muhammad Iqbal Khan stood second with 4,888 votes. The percent of polled out remained 37.16percent.