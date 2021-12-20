PTI wins Tehsil Chairman Lower Mohmand seat

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Naveed Ahmad won Tehsil Chairman Lower Mohmand seat by securing 7,931 votes in local government elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Naveed Ahmad won Tehsil Chairman Lower Mohmand seat by securing 7,931 votes in local government elections.

According to provincial consolidated statement of results, JUI-F candidate, Hafiz Rashid Ahmad was runner up with 7,285 votes and ANP candidate secured 5,489 votes.