PTI Wins Tehsil Chairman Lower Mohmand Seat
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 12:26 PM
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Naveed Ahmad won Tehsil Chairman Lower Mohmand seat by securing 7,931 votes in local government elections
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate, Naveed Ahmad won Tehsil Chairman Lower Mohmand seat by securing 7,931 votes in local government elections.
According to provincial consolidated statement of results, JUI-F candidate, Hafiz Rashid Ahmad was runner up with 7,285 votes and ANP candidate secured 5,489 votes.