PTI Wins Tehsil Councils Balambut, Ogi, Mata, Mastuj

PTI wins Tehsil Councils Balambut, Ogi, Mata, Mastuj

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf candidates have clinched victory in Tehsil Councils Balambut in Lower Dir, Ogi Mansehra, Mata Swat and Mastuj in Upper Chitral districts in March 31 local bodies elections.

According to provisional consolidated results issued by the respective returning officers, PTI candidate Asim Shoaib has won Tehsil Council Balambat in Lower Dir with 19,720 votes while Jumat Islami Imranudin stood runner with 15,586 votes.

Tehsil Council Ogi seat in Mansehra district was also secured by PTI candidate Hashim Shuja with 15,009 votes defeating Wajid Ali Shah of PMLN who bagged 14,086 votes.

The seat of tehsil council Mata in Swat was comfortably won by PTI's Abdullah with 48,338 votes against JUIF Rahimullah who stood runner up with 21,148 votes.

Tehsil Council Mastuj in Upper Chital was bagged by PTI Hakim Khan with 12,335 votes while PPPP Ameerullah stood second with 6,764 votes.

