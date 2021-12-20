UrduPoint.com

PTI Wins Tehsil Mayor Gumbat Seat

Mon 20th December 2021 | 03:48 PM

PTI wins Tehsil Mayor Gumbat seat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate, Sajjad Iqbal won Tehsil Mayor Gumbat seat by securing 15021 votes in local government elections from Kohat.

According to consolidated election result, the JUI-F, candidate, Maulana Rafiq was runner up with 14312 votes while PPP candidate secured third position.

