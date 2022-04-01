PTI wins two Tehsil Council seats, ANP one in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik Insaf has clinched victory on two Tehsil Councils seats of Alpuri and Poran while Masturang seat was clinched by Awami National Party during March 31 local bodies election in Shangla district.

According to provisional consolidated results, PTI candidate Waqar Ahmad has won Alpuri Tehsil Council after securing 16,080 votes defeating Niaz Ahmad of PML-N who stood runner with 12,453 votes. The voters turnout remained 34pc.

Similarly, Tehsil Council Poran seat was also clinched by PTI candidate, Abdul Moula who secured 8,790 votes while Raja Usman of PMLN with 8,044 votes stood runner up. The turnout remained 37.38pc.

However, the Masturang Tehsil Council seat was bagged by ANP candidate Tahir Zeb with 5,230 votes against runner up PTI's Nisar Ahmad with 4072 votes.