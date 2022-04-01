UrduPoint.com

PTI Wins Two Tehsil Council Seats, ANP One In Shangla

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 01:20 PM

PTI wins two Tehsil Council seats, ANP one in Shangla

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tahrik Insaf has clinched victory on two Tehsil Councils seats of Alpuri and Poran while Masturang seat was clinched by Awami National Party during March 31 local bodies election in Shangla district.

According to provisional consolidated results, PTI candidate Waqar Ahmad has won Alpuri Tehsil Council after securing 16,080 votes defeating Niaz Ahmad of PML-N who stood runner with 12,453 votes. The voters turnout remained 34pc.

Similarly, Tehsil Council Poran seat was also clinched by PTI candidate, Abdul Moula who secured 8,790 votes while Raja Usman of PMLN with 8,044 votes stood runner up. The turnout remained 37.38pc.

However, the Masturang Tehsil Council seat was bagged by ANP candidate Tahir Zeb with 5,230 votes against runner up PTI's Nisar Ahmad with 4072 votes.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Shangla Alpuri March

Recent Stories

Australian COVID-19 surge to peak in mid-April: he ..

Australian COVID-19 surge to peak in mid-April: health experts

8 minutes ago
 Inauguration of modern resource unit for different ..

Inauguration of modern resource unit for differently-abled children

8 minutes ago
 OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-2 ..

OGDCL makes four discoveries in 1st half of 2021-22

8 minutes ago
 China's air quality continues to improve in 2021

China's air quality continues to improve in 2021

8 minutes ago
 China's agricultural product wholesale price index ..

China's agricultural product wholesale price index edges up

10 minutes ago
 Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under F ..

Printing Office in Russia's Belgorod Comes Under Fire, No Injuries Reported - Em ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.