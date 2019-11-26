UrduPoint.com
PTI Wins Vacant KP Senate Seat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 07:59 PM

PTI wins vacant KP senate seat

PTI candidate Zeeshan Khanzada has won the vacant senate seat of KP by getting 104 votes

Peshawar (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 26th November, 2019) PTI candidate Zeeshan Khanzada has won the vacant senate seat of KP by getting 104 votes. The polling for the vacant Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa started on Tuesday at the provincial assembly's building in Peshawar.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Zeeshan Khanzada and Farzand Ali Khan from the Pakistan People's Party have contested. Zeeshan Khanzada son of PPP's former senator Khanzada Khan who recently vacated the seat in question has been given a PTI ticket for the Senate election after joining the party.

The by-elections began at 9am and more than 145 lawmakers have exercised their right to vote for the general election of the Senate seat. PTI's Khanzada won the seat as he has the support of 104 out of the 145 members of the chamber.

