PTI Withdraw Petition For Establishment Of JIT

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PTI withdraw petition for establishment of JIT

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A petition for setting up a joint investigation team (JIT) to investigate the May 9 and 10, 2023 incidents has been withdrawn by Qazi Anwar, Advocate of Insaf Lawyers Forum, who appeared in the court.

A tow member bench of the Peshawar High Court, headed by Justice Atiq Shah and comprising Justice Sahibzada Asadullah, was hearing of the petition.

Qazi Anwar, Advocate of Insaf Lawyers Forum appeared before the court and pleaded that he is directed by his counsel to withdraw the petition for the establishment of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

“Now the elected provincial government has taken over,” Qazi Anwar Advocate said, adding, the provincial government has the authority to form the commission or JIT. The court dealt with the withdrawal of the application.

