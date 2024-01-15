Open Menu

PTI Withdraws From SC Plea Seeking Level-playing Field

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 15, 2024 | 04:19 PM

PTI counsel Sardar Latif Khosa says the party's distrust in the ECP and its belief that elections wouldn't be transparent.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2024) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) withdrew its petition seeking contempt proceedings against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) over allegations of denying a level playing field for the upcoming general elections.

PTI claimed unfair loss of its election symbol, calling it a grave injustice to the nation. The Supreme Court disposed of the petition after PTI's decision.

PTI counsel Sardar Latif Khosa stated the party's distrust in the ECP and its belief that elections wouldn't be transparent. Khosa mentioned the party's intention to seek justice in the "people's court" for the survival of democracy.

Despite claiming a loss of over 230 seats, PTI chose not to pursue the case further in the apex court.

The Chief Justice remarked that the consequences were a result of PTI's actions, not the court's fault.

The three-member bench, led by Justice Qazi Faez Isa, had previously urged the ECP to ensure transparent polls in the country. The ECP, in its reply on January 7, rejected allegations and requested dismissal of the PTI petition with a fine.

The Chief Justice had asked on January 8 if PTI wanted approval for nomination papers, leading to the adjournment of the contempt petition hearing until January 15.

Simultaneously, PTI withdrew another contempt petition against the ECP for not implementing the PHC ruling, citing disinterest in pursuing the case.

More Stories From Pakistan