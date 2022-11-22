PTI withdraws plea from IHC seeking permission for rally

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday withdrew its plea from Islamabad High Court seeking permission to hold rally in Islamabad.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq was hearing the case.

During the proceedings, the lawyer asked the court to withdraw the petition, which was accepted by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq.

The PTI leaders had earlier filed the petition in Islamabad High Court and asked the court to direct the administration for security for their protest and sit-in at Faizabad Chowk in Rawalpindi..