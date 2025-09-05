PTI Women Arrested For ‘egg Attack’ On Aleema Khan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2025 | 04:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Friday arrested some women from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for
allegedly hurling an egg at Aleema Khan, the sister of the PTI founder.
The incident occurred during a press conference she was addressing in Dahgal.
According to a spokesperson for the Rawalpindi Police, the event was also attended by members
of the KP All Government Employees Grand Alliance and the All Pakistan Clerks Association, who
were there to protest for their demands.
Reports indicate that the confrontation began when Aleema Khan did not respond to questions from
the women, who then resorted to throwing the egg at her.
The spokesperson confirmed that the women involved in the incident, had been taken into custody.
