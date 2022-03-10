PTI women parliamentarians condemn JUI-F private militia attack on Parliament Lodges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women Parliamentarians on Thursday said that Parliament Lodges was made 'no-go area' for the women parliamentarians due to situation created by Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam by inviting members of private militia 'Ansarul Islam force'.

Addressing a press conference, PTI women MNAs including Maleeka Bokhari, Kanwal Shauzab and others strongly condemned JUI-F private militia Ansarul Islam attack on Parliament Lodges. They said that women parliamentarians were feeling harassed due to the presence of stick wielding Ansarul Islam members.

Maleeka Bokhari said that when Police was providing complete security to the Parliament Lodges then for what purpose these people were brought in.

She said that JUI-F after losing hope in no confidence motion has started creating panic. She said that no family can live peacefully in the Parliament Lodges in this situation.

Maleeka said that Pakistan People's Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari held a public gathering and complete security was provided, adding that parliamentarians should use constitutional privilege but should not violate the laws themselves.

She asked that in presence of these private Militia where women parliamentarians would go and stay.

She said that if there was any security problem, they should contact administration instead of bringing private militia. She said that PTI was fully organized and each member stood by its leadership.

MNA Kanwal Shauzab strongly condemned the Ansarul Islam force members intruded in the Parliament Lodges. She said that opposition has started using cheap tactics but state within state was not acceptable at all.

She said that today JUI-F chief invited more people to come and attack Islamabad.

She said that with the approval of these people drone attacks were carried out and air bases were also given to the foreign forces.

Kanwal Shauzab said that the way these people attacked Parliament Lodges was completely unconstitutional. She said that PML-N leader Maryum Aurangzeb was defending all corruption and money laundering of her party leadership.

She said that now she also defends Maulana Fazal Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari. "Now it has become her habit to defend any wrongdoing as she is also defending JUI-F private militia" she said.

The PTI women parliamentarians demanded that Inspector General Islamabad Police should ensure women parliamentarians' security. She said that nobody would be allowed to create panic by violating law.