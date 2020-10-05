PTI women wing celebrate birthday of Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing south Punjab on Monday celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing south Punjab on Monday celebrated the birthday of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A large number of workers and office bearers attended the ceremony at the residence of PTI women wing south Punjab general secretary Qurban Fatima where they cut the cake and prayed for the longer life of PM Khan and development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurban Fatima said that the PTI government would complete its five-year constitutional term.

She added that looters and plunderers of national wealth have joined hands to avoid accountability but added that their move has further strengthened the PTI government.

She rejected anti-country statements of opposition party leaders particularly Mian Nawaz Sharif.

PTI women wing city president Asifa Saleem and other office bearers congratulated the prime minister and pledged to support all initiatives for welfare of the people.