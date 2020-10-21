UrduPoint.com
PTI Women Wing Conducts Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 11:06 PM

PTI women wing conducts breast cancer awareness campaign

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf women wing on Wednesday conducted breast cancer awareness campaign in Sarband area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf women wing on Wednesday conducted breast cancer awareness campaign in Sarband area of Peshawar.

PTI MPA Asiya Khattak said that lady doctors associated with Insaf doctor forum gave lecture to women about importance of early detection of breast cancer and it's treatment.

She said breast cancer awareness campaign would continue across the province as more awareness was only way to save precious lives.

She called upon to all stake-holders particularly media to play an effective role in raising awareness about breast cancer.

Asiya Khattak said that more focus will be given on awareness rural women , adding PTI women wing teams would travel to villages and hold awareness gathering with help local community leaders.

