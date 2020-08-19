PTI women wing convention likely soon

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women wing (South Punjab) President Dr Robeena Akhtar said that it would organize women convention soon in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women wing (South Punjab) President Dr Robeena Akhtar said that it would organize women convention soon in the city.

PTI women workers from across south Punjab will participate in the convention, being scheduled in the city, Dr Robeena told APP, here on Wednesday.

PTI Women wing was being re-organized in 11 districts of south Punjab, she remarked.

The lists of the representatives of PTI women wing at union council, tehsil and district level were being finalized. Soon, all these representatives will take oath in upcoming convention, to be held in Multan.

Dr Robeena said that she would pay visits across the region for making convention successful.