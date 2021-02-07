PTI women wing delegation called on CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women's Wing led by MPA Dr Shahina Karim Khosa called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in DG Khan on Sunday.

General Secretary Women Wing Ruqiya Ramzan had invited Usman Buzdar in oath taking ceremony of District Bar, said a handout issued here.

Usman Buzdar listened to the problems of Women Wing and immediately issued orders to the Deputy Commissioner for their solution.

The CM said "I am fully aware about your problems and PTI government will fulfill all its promises."Information Secretary South Punjab Bushra Saeed, City President Farhat Bukhari andGeneral Secretary Mrs Kashif were also present on the occasion.