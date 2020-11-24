PTI women wing hails legislation against rapists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Women Wing, South Punjab leaders on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of toughening laws against rapists through legislation saying it indicated PTI government's commitment to protect the women against aggressors with criminal bent of mind.

PTI women wing south Punjab general secretary Qurban Fatima, coordinator Punjab Women Protection Authority Multan Saeeda Bhutta, district president Zaheen Kanwal, general secretary Shazia Waheed, additional secretary Shazia Abbas Khakhi, and joint secretary south Punjab Tasneem Kaukab said in a statement that it was heartening to see the draft bill getting a final shape and hoped that the amendment would serve as a deterrence against the habitual rapists targeting women and children.

They said that motorway rape case had shocked the society and anti-rape Bill will help plug chances of recurrence of such gruesome incidents.

They said that stricter punishments and enforcement of relevant laws can help eliminate such negative tendencies. They advised women to beware of anti-social elements and keep an eye on their kids and do not let them go outside alone for their safety.