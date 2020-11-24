UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Women Wing Hails Legislation Against Rapists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

PTI women wing hails legislation against rapists

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf, Women Wing, South Punjab leaders on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative of toughening laws against rapists through legislation saying it indicated PTI government's commitment to protect the women against aggressors with criminal bent of mind.

PTI women wing south Punjab general secretary Qurban Fatima, coordinator Punjab Women Protection Authority Multan Saeeda Bhutta, district president Zaheen Kanwal, general secretary Shazia Waheed, additional secretary Shazia Abbas Khakhi, and joint secretary south Punjab Tasneem Kaukab said in a statement that it was heartening to see the draft bill getting a final shape and hoped that the amendment would serve as a deterrence against the habitual rapists targeting women and children.

They said that motorway rape case had shocked the society and anti-rape Bill will help plug chances of recurrence of such gruesome incidents.

They said that stricter punishments and enforcement of relevant laws can help eliminate such negative tendencies. They advised women to beware of anti-social elements and keep an eye on their kids and do not let them go outside alone for their safety.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Punjab Motorway Criminals Women Government

Recent Stories

UAE has prioritised talents, intellectuals: Khawla ..

7 minutes ago

Emirates Offers Expanded, Multi-Risk Travel Insura ..

33 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid inaugurates 3rd phase of Solar ..

52 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss ways to enhance relations, ..

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

52 minutes ago

DIB rings market-opening bell to celebrate listing ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.