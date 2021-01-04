PTI women wing holds protest against killing of youth in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against killing of a youth by officials of the capital police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad and demanded investigation of the matter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against killing of a youth by officials of the capital police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad and demanded investigation of the matter.

A protest rally led by Anisa Waliaullah, Mubeen Javed and others condemned the incident and demanded to brought all the culprits involved in this heinous act of terrorism to justice.

The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.