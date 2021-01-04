UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Women Wing Holds Protest Against Killing Of Youth In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 11:32 PM

PTI women wing holds protest against killing of youth in Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against killing of a youth by officials of the capital police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad and demanded investigation of the matter

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing here on Monday staged a protest demonstration against killing of a youth by officials of the capital police's Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Islamabad and demanded investigation of the matter.

A protest rally led by Anisa Waliaullah, Mubeen Javed and others condemned the incident and demanded to brought all the culprits involved in this heinous act of terrorism to justice.

The participants of the rally also chanted slogans against the incident and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Women All

Recent Stories

51 minutes ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues decision on duties of AQU&#03 ..

51 minutes ago

International Halal Accreditation Forum strengthen ..

51 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi grieves over senior journalist dem ..

52 seconds ago

Kashmiri people to continue their struggle till fr ..

53 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.