PTI women wing organizes 'breast cancer' awareness walk

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) women wing south Punjab organized a walk here Monday to create awareness among women about breast cancer.

PTI women wing south Punjab president Dr. Rubina Akhtar, general secretary Qurban Fatima, city president Asifa Saleem, Muzaffargarh president Shehla Ahmad, and south Punjab media secretary Naeem un Nissa led the walk.

Dr. Rubina Akhtar said that awareness about any disease could be helpful in treatment added that early diagnosis can save lives.

She lauded the government for declaring October as month of creating awareness about breast cancer and added that it will help women in urban as well as rural areas to overcome such big issue. She appealed the women to consult doctors immediately after noticing abnormal growth in arm pits or breasts.

PTI women welfare wing leader Maria Bhutta besides office bearers from Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu joined the walk.

Dr. Rubina urged all district office bearers to contribute to the campaign in their respective areas.