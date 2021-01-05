UrduPoint.com
PTI Women Wing Plans To Launch Legal Awareness Drive To Protect Women

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

PTI Women Wing plans to launch legal awareness drive to protect women

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Women Wing Karachi's President Fiza Zeeshan on Tuesday said that PTI's wing had planned launching of a legal awareness campaign titled 'Meri Awaz Suno' for the welfare and improvement in the lives of women.

She said that the PTI's Women Wing would start the programme soon and the women would be able to benefit from the drive.

She further said that the women were the main pillar of a society and they mostly did not raise their voice for their rights.

Fiza said that the drive 'Meri Awaz Suno' would not only become the voice of oppressed women but also make them aware of complicated legal matters.

She said that their purpose was to empower the women as they could fight themselves against sexual harassment, honour killing, small home disputes, marriage contracts, divorce etc.

