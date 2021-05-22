PTI women wing rally condemns Israeli brutalities in Attock

Scores of female activists of PTI women wing Attock chapter on Saturday taken out a protest rally to condemn brutalities of Israel against Palestinians and killing of innocent Palestinians

The rally was led by PTI women wing district President Sadaf Zehura and general secretary Ghazala Siddiqui advocate attended by a large number of female members of the party besides social workers, women and members of the Christian community as well as activists of ISO women wing which was taken out from city and concluded at Fawara Chowk. The protesters were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogan against Israel and in favour of Palestinians.

Speaking on the occasion the speakers strongly condemned the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.

They said that 8th Shawal was black day for the whole humanity. They termed Israel as international terrorist state. Speaking on this occasion, Sadaf Zehura has said that the painful situation in Palestine and Innocent Muslims are being martyred there and today the Pakistani nation is also expressing depression and shock.

PTI district women wing general secretary Ghazala Siddiqui advocate speaking on this occasion has highlighted the United Nations Security Council's silence over the brutal killings of innocent children and its failure to agree on a joint statement of concern. She added that people including women need to step out of their homes and raise their voices to show support for Palestinians whose homes are being bombed.