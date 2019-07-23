PTI won hearts of masses

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI), Syed Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi Tuesday said the PTI-led government has won hearts of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) by conducting elections in the districts of former FATA.

In a press release issued here, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had made promise that FATA would be merged into KPK. "It was promise of PM Imran Khan that his government would conduct elections of KPK assembly in the districts of former FATA, which were merged into KPK," he said.

He said that under the visionary leadership of Imran Khan, country had been progressing. "The dynamic policies of incumbent government will soon bear fruit," he said.

He also appreciated PM Imran Khan for his visit to USA, as saying he had convinced the USA government that without Pakistan's cooperation, peace could not be restored in the region. "Pakistan has central and very important in South Asia which could play significant role in restoration of peace in the region," he said.