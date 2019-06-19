UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Worker Attempts To Commit Suicide Due To Financial Crisis

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 3 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:19 PM

PTI worker attempts to commit suicide due to financial crisis

The PTI worker attempted to commit suicide due to inflation and unemployment.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The inflation and increasing unemployment has broken the backbone of poor people.

Weary of this financial crisis, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker attempted to commit suicide in Chiniot.

According to details, the PTI worker attempted to commit suicide due to inflation and unemployment. As he attempted to commit suicide, neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Doctors said that Yousaf Khan is in a critical condition.

Belonging to Tauheedabad area of Chiniot, Yousaf is a father of four children.

Due to poor financial condition, he took suicide pills.

He is currently under treatment in DHQ Hospital Chiniot. His family members said that Yousaf was unemployed for a long time.

The locals declared government responsible for his condition.

The present has government completely failed to handle the economy of country, while it's cabinet ministers are only active in blaming politicians belonging to opposition benches.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Poor Suicide Chiniot Family Government Cabinet Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistani mountaineer dies during expedition in Is ..

15 minutes ago

Ignoring tiny microbes can be huge mistake for hum ..

1 minute ago

7 Australian universities ranked in global top 100 ..

1 minute ago

Iran Security Council Slams US Claims of Iran's In ..

1 minute ago

China remains biggest source of visitors to Austra ..

1 minute ago

Cambodian PM to attend 34th ASEAN summit in Thaila ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.