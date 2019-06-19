PTI worker attempts to commit suicide due to financial crisis

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The PTI worker attempted to commit suicide due to inflation and unemployment.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 18th June, 2019) The inflation and increasing unemployment has broken the backbone of poor people.

Weary of this financial crisis, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker attempted to commit suicide in Chiniot.

According to details, the PTI worker attempted to commit suicide due to inflation and unemployment. As he attempted to commit suicide, neighbours rushed him to a nearby hospital.

Doctors said that Yousaf Khan is in a critical condition.

Belonging to Tauheedabad area of Chiniot, Yousaf is a father of four children.

Due to poor financial condition, he took suicide pills.

He is currently under treatment in DHQ Hospital Chiniot. His family members said that Yousaf was unemployed for a long time.

The locals declared government responsible for his condition.

The present has government completely failed to handle the economy of country, while it's cabinet ministers are only active in blaming politicians belonging to opposition benches.