PTI worker death case: Court hands over accused to police on 14-day physical remand

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five accused to police on a 14-day physical remand in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over five accused to police on a 14-day physical remand in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker death case.

Earlier, the police produced the accused, Raja Shakeel, Muhammad Jahanzaib, Umar Farid, Mohsin Shah and Ishtiaq, before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations. He submitted that the accused had conceded their guilt in a statement under Section 164 before a judicial magistrate and admitted that the PTI worker Ali Bilal alias Zille Shah was killed after being hit by their vehicle.

However, Advocate Rana Intizar represented the accused and opposed the remand plea.

Subsequently, the court accepted the plea of the investigation officer and handed over the accused to police on a 14-day physical remand. The court ordered the police to produce the accused on expiry of the remand term.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused for killingthe PTI worker in a road accident.