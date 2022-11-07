UrduPoint.com

PTI Worker Electrocuted In Rawalpindi Protest

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2022 | 09:09 PM

A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker got injured after getting electrocuted and falling to the ground from a high-voltage electricity pole during the party's protest on Rawalpindi's Murree Road on Monday

According to a private news channel, PTI worker identified as Zeenatullah, 23-year came in contact with high-voltage electricity cables and descended straight towards the ground.

Rescue officials reached the site of the incident and shifted the man to the hospital where his condition was said to be critical.

