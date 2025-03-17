Open Menu

PTI Worker Remanded To FIA For 3 Days Over Jaffar Express Social Media Posts

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2025 | 08:00 PM

The lower court of Islamabad on Monday approved a three-day physical remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) worker Haider Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The lower court of Islamabad on Monday approved a three-day physical remand for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) worker Haider Saeed.

The case registered against the PTI worker by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) accused him of sharing "negative propaganda" and "mocking content" about the Jaffar Express incident on social media.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah ordered the FIA to produce Haider Saeed in court again by March 20. The agency had sought an eight-day remand, arguing it needed more time to investigate the case. The magistrate, however, granted only three days, citing procedural requirements.

The FIA registered the case against Saeed under cybercrime laws.

