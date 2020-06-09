UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Workers Believe In Serving Masses:MPA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

PTI workers believe in serving masses:MPA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division President and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai met PTI Malakand Division Senior Vice President Sadid-ur-Rehman and discussed coronavirus prevention, development projects and political situation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division President and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai met PTI Malakand Division Senior Vice President Sadid-ur-Rehman and discussed coronavirus prevention, development projects and political situation.

Speaking on this occasion, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that the government was making all possible efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people. He said that the people of Malakand division would not be left alone in difficult times.

He said that service to the people was our manifesto and the same for all PTI workers and local and central leadership.

He said that the youth of Tiger Force were volunteers of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the service of the people and they were our asset.

He said that every worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a valuable asset of the party. He said that PTI workers were a part of our family and it was the duty of all of us to treat them with respect. "We also look at our political opponents with respect," he said.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai and Sadid Khan appealed to the people to ensure the implementation of the precautions taken by the government to control coronavirus. He expressed the hope that each one of you would extend full cooperation to the district administration, health workers, doctors and police and officials of the security forces who were fighting at the front only to ensure safety to the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Police Same Malakand Family All Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed approves first batch of real est ..

18 minutes ago

Emirates resumes scheduled services from Pakistan

45 minutes ago

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

54 minutes ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

1 hour ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

1 hour ago

NADRA registration center set up in remote DG Khan ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.