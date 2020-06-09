PTI workers believe in serving masses:MPA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division President and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai met PTI Malakand Division Senior Vice President Sadid-ur-Rehman and discussed coronavirus prevention, development projects and political situation

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Malakand Division President and Chairman District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) MPA Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai met PTI Malakand Division Senior Vice President Sadid-ur-Rehman and discussed coronavirus prevention, development projects and political situation.

Speaking on this occasion, Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai said that the government was making all possible efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people. He said that the people of Malakand division would not be left alone in difficult times.

He said that service to the people was our manifesto and the same for all PTI workers and local and central leadership.

He said that the youth of Tiger Force were volunteers of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the service of the people and they were our asset.

He said that every worker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was a valuable asset of the party. He said that PTI workers were a part of our family and it was the duty of all of us to treat them with respect. "We also look at our political opponents with respect," he said.

Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai and Sadid Khan appealed to the people to ensure the implementation of the precautions taken by the government to control coronavirus. He expressed the hope that each one of you would extend full cooperation to the district administration, health workers, doctors and police and officials of the security forces who were fighting at the front only to ensure safety to the general public.