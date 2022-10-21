(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers on Friday blocked Islamabad Expressway and other avenues and roads of the Federal Capital as a protest of the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

The commuters faced hardships to reach their destination as massive traffic jams with long queues of vehicles was observed on the main avenues of Islamabad. The workers also set tyres ablaze at different points.

The PTI supporters converged on the Faizabad Interchange where the police resorted to tear gas shelling to prevent them from marching towards Islamabad.

Till filing of this report, there was traffic mess in the city, with police contingents present at important locations to thwart any untoward incident.