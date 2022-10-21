UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Block Roads In Islamabad After Imran's Disqualification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 06:30 PM

PTI workers block roads in Islamabad after Imran's disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers on Friday blocked Islamabad Expressway and other avenues and roads of the Federal Capital as a protest of the disqualification of PTI Chairman Imran Khan by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the Toshakhana reference.

The commuters faced hardships to reach their destination as massive traffic jams with long queues of vehicles was observed on the main avenues of Islamabad. The workers also set tyres ablaze at different points.

The PTI supporters converged on the Faizabad Interchange where the police resorted to tear gas shelling to prevent them from marching towards Islamabad.

Till filing of this report, there was traffic mess in the city, with police contingents present at important locations to thwart any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Vehicles Traffic Faizabad Gas From

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in ..

Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance cooperation in field of drama, film

1 hour ago
 LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’A ..

LCCI office-bearers meet Philippines' Charge d’Affairs,DG IPO

1 hour ago
 PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP' ..

PTI workers taka to street to protest against ECP's verdict

3 hours ago
 Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP p ..

Islamabad police take PTI MPA Salih Mohammad, KP police constable into custody

3 hours ago
 Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

4 hours ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.