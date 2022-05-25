PTI workers break Lahore seige to join long march

(@Abdulla99267510)

The workers have removed containers from Ravi River bridge and cleared road from Bhatii to Shahdra.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 25th, 2022) The PTI workers removed all obstacles on Ravi River bridge to set on their journey to Islamabad for long march.

The workers who looked very charged also cleared road from Azadi chowk to Shahra. PTI leader Hammad Azhar confirmed removal of onstables.

According to PTI Twitter account, obstacles at Bhatti and Lohari areas have been removed while Ravi River bridge is also clear.

Breaking the seige in Lahore was quite difficult for the PTI leadership as all entry and exit points were blocked. The public was also angry.

But still the local administrations of all big cities have put hurdles on the way leading to Islamabad.