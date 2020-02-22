PTI workers convention at Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is organizing a mammoth workers convention at the premises of Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is organizing a mammoth workers convention at the premises of Minar-e-Pakistan on Sunday.

The PTI has finalized all the preparations to hold this convention and Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Nyazee will deliver his historical address on this occasion, said a press release.