PTI workers coordinating with people to resolve civic problems: Senator Saifullah

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Nyazee said on Saturday that the party was working to ensure better coordination between its workers and the people to resolve their civic and other problem.

Talking to media here at Circuit House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had especially directed him to visit Faisalabad and analyze the party as well as public issues so that it could be reinvigorated to participate in upcoming elections on the basis of its performance.

As regards our party issues, he said that District Coordination Committees (DCCs) had been constituted. It will hold at least two meetings in a month to discuss the local issues and resolve the same.

He said that the problems which could not be addressed at district level would be communicated at the higher forum so that the party and public could join hands to resolve the issues and pass on maximum relief to the masses.

About inflation, he said that it was global phenomena. However, drastic steps had been taken to control the holding related inflation. In this connection, government was actively considering to restore the price control magistrates who will ensure adequate supply of commodities at reasonable rates.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI needs coordination in cohesion and ultimate objective of his visit was to bring all cadres of his party on one page. He said that the government was trying its optimum best to nail down the mafias. He said that Singapore was a small country, but it has to take 20 years to put it in the right direction and PTI was also making sincere efforts to bring qualitative improvement in the governance in order to ensure a corruption free society.

Faizullah Kamoka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs denied that power looms were closing down due to the non-availability and high rates of raw material.

He said that PTI government had given record subsidy and cheapest loans for the industrial sector.

He said that the power looms which were available at Rs.1 million was now being sold out at Rs.2 million. He said that people were affording and installing maximum number of new power looms.

About sealing of factories, he said that action had been initiated against those factories who were involved in polluting the environment.