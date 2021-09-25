UrduPoint.com

PTI Workers Coordinating With People To Resolve Civic Problems: Senator Saifullah

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Sat 25th September 2021 | 11:21 PM

PTI workers coordinating with people to resolve civic problems: Senator Saifullah

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Nyazee said on Saturday that the party was working to ensure better coordination between its workers and the people to resolve their civic and other problem

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Senator Saifullah Nyazee said on Saturday that the party was working to ensure better coordination between its workers and the people to resolve their civic and other problem.

Talking to media here at Circuit House, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had especially directed him to visit Faisalabad and analyze the party as well as public issues so that it could be reinvigorated to participate in upcoming elections on the basis of its performance.

As regards our party issues, he said that District Coordination Committees (DCCs) had been constituted. It will hold at least two meetings in a month to discuss the local issues and resolve the same.

He said that the problems which could not be addressed at district level would be communicated at the higher forum so that the party and public could join hands to resolve the issues and pass on maximum relief to the masses.

About inflation, he said that it was global phenomena. However, drastic steps had been taken to control the holding related inflation. In this connection, government was actively considering to restore the price control magistrates who will ensure adequate supply of commodities at reasonable rates.

Responding to a question, he said that the PTI needs coordination in cohesion and ultimate objective of his visit was to bring all cadres of his party on one page. He said that the government was trying its optimum best to nail down the mafias. He said that Singapore was a small country, but it has to take 20 years to put it in the right direction and PTI was also making sincere efforts to bring qualitative improvement in the governance in order to ensure a corruption free society.

Faizullah Kamoka Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs denied that power looms were closing down due to the non-availability and high rates of raw material.

He said that PTI government had given record subsidy and cheapest loans for the industrial sector.

He said that the power looms which were available at Rs.1 million was now being sold out at Rs.2 million. He said that people were affording and installing maximum number of new power looms.

About sealing of factories, he said that action had been initiated against those factories who were involved in polluting the environment.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Faisalabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Visit Singapore Same Price Media All Government Best Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 26th September 2021

53 minutes ago
 Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the ..

Brentford deny Liverpool in six-goal share of the spoils

9 hours ago
 No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Ga ..

No relief for Koepka, from referees or Rahm and Garcia

9 hours ago
 US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminisc ..

US Idea of Holding 'Summit for Democracy' Reminiscent of Cold War - Lavrov

9 hours ago
 Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop ..

Inter draw with Atalanta allows Milan to stay stop after Maldini magic

9 hours ago
 Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive I ..

Russia calls on US to 'be more active' to revive Iran nuclear deal

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.