PTI workers delegation meets Chief Minister special assistant

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Tuesday met with Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Rafaqat Ali Gilani at his office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers Tuesday met with Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Rafaqat Ali Gilani at his office.

During the meeting, Rafaqat Gilani said that the Punjab government had ordered for completing all development projects and public welfare scheme on time.

He said that action was being taken against the elements responsible for artificial inflation.

He said that at least one model police station was being set up in each district, which was the first step to change the police culture in the province.