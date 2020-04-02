UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PTI Workers Donate Blood To Thalassemia Patients

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:26 PM

PTI workers donate blood to Thalassemia patients

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi workers on Thursday donated their blood to the children affected by Thalassemia on the directives of the Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi workers on Thursday donated their blood to the children affected by Thalassemia on the directives of the Sindh Governor.

The workers of PTI Karachi donated their blood in a large number for the cause.

PTI Karachi General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Secretary Information Jamal Siddiqi and MNA Attaullah donated their blood to the children, said a press release issued here.

Saeed Afridi, speaking on the occasion, said that the children who were the patients of Thalassemia needed blood in this difficult time.

He thanked the workers of PTI for the donation of blood to the children.

He also appealed to the people to donate blood to these children.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Governor Afridi Blood

Recent Stories

OIC-ISFLaunches an Urgent Initiative to Assist Mem ..

25 minutes ago

Rangers,Police hold flag march in Hyderabad

1 minute ago

Chief Minister visits Hydraulic Research Station

1 minute ago

KP Police to seek one month salary bonus for coron ..

1 minute ago

Trump Expects Russia, Saudis to Cut Oil Output by ..

1 minute ago

Emirates Sky Cargo reaffirms commitment to Pakista ..

42 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.