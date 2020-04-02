PTI workers donate blood to Thalassemia patients

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi workers on Thursday donated their blood to the children affected by Thalassemia on the directives of the Sindh Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi workers on Thursday donated their blood to the children affected by Thalassemia on the directives of the Sindh Governor.

The workers of PTI Karachi donated their blood in a large number for the cause.

PTI Karachi General Secretary Saeed Afridi, Secretary Information Jamal Siddiqi and MNA Attaullah donated their blood to the children, said a press release issued here.

Saeed Afridi, speaking on the occasion, said that the children who were the patients of Thalassemia needed blood in this difficult time.

He thanked the workers of PTI for the donation of blood to the children.

He also appealed to the people to donate blood to these children.